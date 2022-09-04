Bicycle-riding suspect in custody after three people are stabbed outside Mascoutah bar

Three customers of Skootr’s Restaurant & Bar in Mascoutah were stabbed outside the business early Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, according to a press release from Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup. He identified the victims as Mascoutah residents Jason Green, 41, Natasha Green, 43, and Michelle Parks, 42.

“Mascoutah EMS responded and transported all victims to area hospitals,” the press release stated. “Two victims were treated and released, and one was admitted to a St. Louis area hospital.”

Mascoutah Police Department is investigating the stabbings.

“The suspect is currently being held pending felony charges review,” the press release stated.

Skootr’s also posted information about the incident on its Facebook page Sunday morning. The post read:

“As I’m sure most of you have heard already, there was an incident outside of Skootr’s last night. A person was riding their bike (not a customer or Patron) by Skootr’s last night and stabbed three customers/friends.

“Actions were (taken) immediately and customers were treated and person on bike was apprehended. Thank you for your concerns and much needed prayers for victims involved.”

Skootr’s referred further questions to police.

Mascoutah officers responded to the popular restaurant and bar at 323 E. Main St. about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a “fight/stabbing incident,” according to the press release.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation had occurred outside of the bar where three victims were injured suffering from apparent knife wounds,” it stated. “A 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene with a knife being recovered.”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.