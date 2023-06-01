Bicycle traffic stop in Pittston nabs wanted man

Jun. 1—PITTSTON — A Pittston Township man wanted for skipping a court proceeding in April was apprehended during a bicycle traffic stop Tuesday.

Police in Pittston responded to the area of North Main Street and Ormsby Alley for a man, identified as Robert Daniel Slezak, 33, of Suscon Road, acting erratically and having a hard time functioning, according to court records.

An officer encountered Slezak riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic on North Main Street resulting in motorists taking evasive actions to avoid hitting him, court records say.

Slezak allegedly refused to stop and rode through private yards and along railroad tracks.

At one point, the officer spotted Slezak running with the bicycle along the railroad tracks until he was subdued after a struggle in the area of Rutledge Drive, court records say.

The officer suffered an arm injury during the struggle.

A search of Slezak revealed he was allegedly in possession of a metal container with a suspected packet of fentanyl.

Police said Slezak was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear for a court proceeding on April 27 on unrelated charges of flight to avoid apprehension and loitering and night filed by Dupont police.

After his apprehension Tuesday, Slezak appeared before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Wednesday on the fugitive warrant. His bail of $25,000 on the Dupont police charges was reinstated and released.

In regards to the bicycle stop, Slezak was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention, obstruction of roadways, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey pedal cycle rules and public drunkenness. He was jailed on these charges at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.