Bicyclist, 61, dies of injuries after Greenacres hit-and-run in late May

GREENACRES — A bicyclist hit by a driver who fled after hitting him with her car in May has died of his injuries, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Rodney Carlton Manning, 61, of Greenacres was riding his bicycle "improperly" on 10th Avenue North just after 5 a.m. May 28, about 420 feet east of its intersection with South 57th Avenue in Greenacres, and was not near a marked crosswalk, deputies said.

A 35-year-old Greenacres woman was driving a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder east on 10th Avenue at the time, and did not see Manning before hitting him, the sheriff's office report said. Thrown off his bicycle, he landed on the hood and windshield of the woman's car before hitting the ground.

She left the scene without giving aid to Manning or notifying responders, police said. Investigators found her in Greenacres and she admitted having hit Manning and leaving the scene.

Manning died of his injuries Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Charges are pending, the report said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Bicyclist dies of injuries after May hit-and-run in Greenacres