Bicyclist, 67, dies after Friday night hit-and-run on Columbus’ Far South Side

Columbus police are investigating after a 67-year-old Hilltop man was hit and killed while riding a bicycle Friday night on the Far South Side.

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, police got a call about a vehicle hitting a person on a bicycle on South High Street, near Southgate Drive. The vehicle did not stay at the crash site.

Officers found Earl Kennedy, 67, of the Hilltop, lying in the road. Kennedy was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but died at 3:33 a.m. Saturday from his injuries.

Police said Kennedy was riding a bicycle along South High Street, near Southgate Drive, when he was hit.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Columbus police's Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

