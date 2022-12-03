Bicyclist ‘ambushed’ in machete attack dies days after Rancho Cordova assault

A man who was attacked with a machete Monday evening while riding a bicycle near a Rancho Cordova park has died, authorities confirmed Friday.

The deadly attack initially was reported as a bicyclist injured in a hit-and-run shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive, near Ahlstrom Park. Medics arrived and quickly determined the 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man had not been hit by a vehicle but rather assaulted.

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have said the victim was riding his electric bicycle when he was “ambushed and assaulted” with the machete. The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide police services in Rancho Cordova.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday said he was listed “in grave condition” and not expected to survive.

Lt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, confirmed Friday evening that the man had been declared dead at the hospital.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not yet released the victim’s name. CBS13 has reported that his family has identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall.

James Hall, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack on the bicyclist. He was booked early Wednesday at the Sacramento County Jail.

Hall remained in custody Friday at the jail, where he was being held without bail. Presumably, prosecutors will now charge Hall with homicide in the bicyclist’s death.