Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with suspected drunk driver in Palm Springs

A suspected drunk driver struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Sunrise Way and Ramon Road early Saturday, according to a preliminary investigation conducted by Palm Springs Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:08 a.m. Saturday, police said in a social media post.

The driver of the white sedan that hit the bicyclist has been identified as Diego Pacheco, 22, of Mecca. It's believed he was traveling west on Ramon Road when he collided with the bicyclist, who was crossing the roadway. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Pacheco was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio for booking.

The Desert Sun has reached out to Palm Springs police for more information.

If you were a witness to this collision, police ask that you contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

This is a developing story.

