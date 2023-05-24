Bicyclist critically injured in Batavia crash

A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 31 in Batavia, police officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Honda minivan was driving north on Route 31 around 4:40 p.m. and struck a bicyclist, who was leaving the Les Arends Forest Preserve and crossing Route 31 toward Millview Drive, Batavia police officials said in a news release.

The bicyclist was taken by helicopter to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with critical injuries, police said.

No one inside the minivan was injured, according to police.

No additional information related to the crash investigation is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing, police said in the release. The Batavia Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Batavia Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.

Route 31 northbound was shut down between Mooseheart Road and Sycamore Lane during the investigation.

