Bicyclist dead after collision with school bus in Evansville

EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a bicyclist who was reportedly struck by a school bus Tuesday morning.

Central dispatch said police officers and medics rushed to the intersection of West Louisiana and Mary streets just after 8:50 a.m. in response to the incident. On scene, investigators found the cyclist, a mangled bike and a school bus bearing Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation markings.

According to Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray, there were no students on the bus at the time of the collision. She said the coroner's office will release the name of the victim after it speaks to family members about the incident.

A spokesperson for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corp. did not return a request for comment Tuesday morning. Gray confirmed the bus was operated by the school corporation and said the driver was uninjured.

Bob Stevenson, a West Louisiana Street resident, told the Courier & Press he heard the bus screech to a halt moments before the collision.

"When I heard those brakes lock up, I looked outside and saw someone under that bus," Stevenson said. "A fire truck came down, so did the cops, the coroner, everybody."

Stevenson did not see the collision itself, and Gray said detectives were combing the surrounding neighborhood for any potential witnesses and video footage of the incident.

An EPD detective interviewed the school bus driver about the collision, according to Gray. She said road conditions in Evansville were foggy Tuesday morning, but that it was currently unclear if there was reduced visibility on West Louisiana Street at the time of the incident.

The EPD is asking any witnesses to contact the department at 812-436-7896. Gray said the EPD will provide additional information about the fatal collision once detectives complete a preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

