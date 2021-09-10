Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash early this morning in Harrison Twp.

Sep. 10—A man is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding a bike early this morning in Harrison Township.

At around 2:40 a.m., deputies were called to the 4300 block of North Main Street on a report of a pedestrian riding a bicycle being hit by a vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a release.

On arrival, deputies said they found an unresponsive man in the road.

After investigation, police found the man had been hit by a 1999-2006 dark-colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, which fled.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.