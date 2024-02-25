Bicyclist dies after being hit in Orange County late Saturday, FHP says

A 59-year-old man died after he was hit while riding his bike on State Road 50 in Orange County late Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, a 45-year-old man driving a 1996 BMW 740IL was traveling eastbound on State Road 50 in Bithlo when the bicyclist turned south at the intersection with Third Street and the driver hit the bicyclist, FHP said.

The driver and his passenger, a 34-year-old woman, stayed at the scene. The bicyclist was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he later died, FHP said.

The driver and his passenger did not sustain any injuries, FHP said.

The investigation is ongoing.