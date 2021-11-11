Bicyclist dies after being struck by pickup while trying to cross Interstate 5 lanes near Salem

A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup Wednesday night while trying to cross the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near a Salem exit.

Oregon State Police and medics were called to a collision involving a bicycle and a pickup at 7:38 p.m. on the interstate at exit 260, near Keizer Station and the Salem Parkway, according to a release from state police.

The bicyclist, Anthony Lee Garza, 61, was riding across the northbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a pickup driven by a 35-year-old Gervais man, investigators said.

Garza died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, officials said.

Salem Fire and medics, officers from the Keizer Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted state police in responding to the collision.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

