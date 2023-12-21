Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Lexington, police say

A Lexington bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision occurred around 4:16 p.m. in the area of South Upper Street and High Street. Police Lt. Dan Truex said the bicyclist was transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the bicyclist’s identity after the family has been notified.

It’s unknown if the driver involved in the collision will face any charges. Truex said LPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash Thursday morning. It was unclear what type of vehicle was involved in the crash.

Lexington had reported 48 fatal crashes through the end of November this year, according to Kentucky State Police. There were 32 deadly crashes in Lexington last year. This is the first fatal collision involving a bicycle this year and the first since June 2022, when 30-year-old Michael Hensley was killed after being hit by a car at the intersection of High Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

This is a developing story and may be updated.