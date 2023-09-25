Bicyclist dies after struck by 2 cars in hit-and-run crash on Horizon Boulevard

A 44-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed when he was struck by a car and then ran over by a second vehicle in a hit-and-run collision early Monday in Horizon City, authorities said.

Investigators are searching for two unidentified drivers and two cars, which they suspect were a Volkswagen Jetta and a Toyota Yaris. Each car should have damage to its front, Horizon City police said.

At 2:51 a.m., a Horizon City police officer on patrol found the bicyclist dead on the roadway near the new Applebee's restaurant at 13780 Horizon Blvd., officials said.

An investigation by the Special Traffic Investigation Division determined that the collision occurred at 2:48 a.m. when the bicyclist was first hit by one car and then ran over by the second car, police said. Neither driver stopped to help nor called 911 to report the crash.

The bicyclist died at the scene. His name has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run may call the Horizon City Police Department at 915-852-1047.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Bicyclist killed in Horizon City hit-and-run crash