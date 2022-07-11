Bicyclist dies in Tampa hit-and-run crash, suspect arrested, police say

Police say a 27-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 61-year-old bicyclist on N 50th Street on Sunday night.

The man was riding a blue Huffy bike east as he crossed N 50th Street at the intersection of E 23rd Avenue when Joel F. Weaver III struck him with a four-door black sedan around 7:46 p.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The 61-year-old man died at the scene, according to the release. Tampa police did not name the bicyclist.

Weaver fled after he struck the man, police said, but investigators later found his sedan at River View Apartments, located in the area of N 56th Street and E Sligh Avenue, and impounded the vehicle.

Weaver then came to the District 3 police station. He was read his Miranda rights, and investigators say he then admitted he was the driver — and that he knew he had hit the bicyclist when he left the scene.

Weaver was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail, according to the release. He was booked and released on a $15,000 surety bond, jail records show.

Weaver is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a vulnerable road user.