Bicyclist dragged over a mile beneath car in fatal hit-and-run, California police say

A bicyclist was dragged beneath a car for more than a mile and died in a hit-and-run crash, California police reported.

A 1990s silver or white, compact sedan, possibly a Toyota struck a bicyclist at about 11:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The driver continued for more than a mile with the bicyclist trapped underneath the sedan, police said.

The bicyclist became dislodged when the driver made a left turn and sped off without stopping, police said. The man died of his injuries. Police have not released his name.

The city has a standing reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction, police said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 818-644-8028 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

