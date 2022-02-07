Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

·1 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side. A bystander tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip, officials said.

The woman was walking her bicycle toward West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon and was within 10 feet (3 meters) of the barrier arms that halt traffic when the drawbridge started to move, police told news outlets.

“The woman tried to hang on. There was a bystander nearby who tried to help her, but tragically she fell five or six stories below where she died landing on concrete,” West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

Why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was cleared of pedestrians will be a focus of the investigation, Jachles said. The bridge tender was described as “distraught," the Palm Beach Post reported.

The Florida Department of Transportation maintains the bridge, but the bridge tenders are staffed by a private state contractor.

“Palm Beach is accessible only through three bridges and this is the main bridge, so it’s very used by cyclists,” bicycle safety advocate Juan Orellana told West Palm Beach television station WPTV.

The bridge is equipped with bells and whistles to alert drivers and pedestrians that the drawbridge is going up.

“For one thing you will hear the bell before the arms go down, so when you hear the bell you gotta get out of the way before the bridge goes up,” he said.

The woman’s name has not been released. The bridge was closed for more than six hours after the accident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority — including a communications chief who has called lockdown-breaching government parties “unforgivable.” The prime minister hired Guto Harri, an aide from his days as London mayor who has recently been critical of Johnson, to try to regain control of the government’s messaging after weeks of turmoil that have led some in the ruling Conservatives to call for his removal. “I think what people want is for the government to focus, not on stuff going on at (the government district of) Westminster, but to focus on life ... beyond Westminster, and to focus on the needs of the country,” Johnson said.

  • Federal agencies probe migrant exploitation in Alabama chicken industry

    At least three federal agencies last year began investigating working conditions for migrants in this growing southern hub for the U.S. poultry industry, according to people familiar with the probes. The agencies have been looking for evidence of exploitation of Hispanic migrants in the area after an unusually large number of unaccompanied minors were released from federal shelters to sponsor families here last year, these people told Reuters. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services probe focused on whether minors were falling victim to traffickers exploiting them for labor, three sources familiar with the investigations said.

  • White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

    A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling. An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office.

  • German officials probe hate speech over police killing

    German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday. The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said. Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.

  • Michigan mother says SpongeBob told her to stab toddler to death during heroin withdrawal

    Justine Johnson told an investigator she was hallucinating due to heroin withdrawal

  • IOC holds in-person meeting with Peng Shuai following concerns over disappearance

    The president of the International Olympic Committee said he held a face-to-face meeting with Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared from social media after accusing a former top Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault. In a statement Monday, the IOC said its president, Thomas Bach, had dinner with Peng on Saturday at the Olympic Club in Beijing. IOC member Kirsty Coventry and the former IOC chair of the athletes' commission were also there.

  • What we know — and don’t know — about Codi Bigsby’s disappearance

    Monday marks a week since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was officially reported missing in Hampton. In the time since, authorities have undertaken a massive search operation, scouring the Buckroe Beach neighborhood where Codi lived with his father and three siblings. The search effort has turned up no answer as to what happened to the boy or when he was last seen by someone outside his family. But ...

  • Flash sale: Select PNY flash drives and cards are more than 60 percent off at Amazon, today only!

    These handy tools are vital for protecting your tech.

  • Boxes improperly removed from White House recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Baby hippo caught in bull's jaws in shocking image from wildlife photo contest

    The male hippo was attacking a rival’s calf in the picture, taken by Russian photographer at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

  • Families, investigators remain haunted by unsolved Texas yogurt shop murders

    Could new information lead to answers in the brutal murder of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas, 30 years ago?

  • NCAA Tournament bracketology: Blue-bloods back near the top of the seeding after off year

    Kansas, Duke and Kentucky are all in contention for No. 1 seeds. That's a big shift from last year when the Blue Devils and Wildcats missed the NCAAs.

  • Get ready: another round of heavy snow, rain aiming for Atlantic Canada

    Another round of snow is en route to areas that already have significant accumulations on the ground.

  • 'Snake oil salesmen' advised Trump on 2020 election, Pence aide says

    Former President Donald Trump received bad advice from "snake oil salesmen" who falsely told him Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short said. "Unfortunately, the president had many bad advisers who were basically snake oil salesman giving him really random and novel ideas as to what the vice president could do," Short said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Short's comments came two days after Pence rebuked Trump in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society, saying Trump was wrong to suggest the vice president has the power to overturn an election.

  • 17-Year-Old Responds to ‘Disgusting, Disturbing’ Online Attack by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign

    Ethan Lynne says he "will continue to be a voice for students"

  • Woman falls to death after Florida draw bridge she was crossing opens

    A woman fell to her death Sunday when a draw bridge in West Palm Beach, Florida, was raised as she was walking across with her bike, according to police.

  • Woman dies after falling 60 feet from top of historic sailing ship in Texas harbor

    The “floating museum” welcomes tens of thousands of visitors annually.

  • New micronation 'Slowjamastan' rises from the desert … sort of

    A new self-proclaimed sovereign micronation has cropped up along a desolate stretch of Route 78. What that means, and what the owner's plans are, remain unclear.

  • UPDATE: Robbery suspect dies after confrontation with convenience store clerk

    A robbery suspect who allegedly held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint has died after the clerk fought back, Oxnard police say.

  • Man sleeping in van outside home to keep warm dies in fire, Texas officials say

    Candles were lit inside the van to warm it up, fire investigators told news outlets.