Authorities on Tuesday identified a 58-year-old bicyclist who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs.

Police responded about 4:45 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Ramon Road and Compadre Road to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The bicyclist, Nelson Esteban of Palm Springs, was taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

“The male driver was arrested on charges unrelated to the collision,” Palm Springs Police said in a statement.

Investigators were still working to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the police department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125 or crime stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7687(STOP).

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Bicyclist in fatal Palm Springs collision identified