A bicyclist was fatally shot on a Broward street. Police are searching for his killer

A man riding a bicycle on a Broward street was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 20th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert and 911 calls about a shooting found the wounded man on the side of the road.

The man, who police did not identify, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police say the suspect was in a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Det. C. Fargnoli at 954-828-5539, Det. L. Swisher at 954-828-4007, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).