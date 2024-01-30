Bicyclist hit by car outside Leesburg retirement community has died

A bicyclist struck by a car at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 died over the weekend, according to Leesburg police.

Timothy Rodiez, 64, of Leesburg, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center following the crash at the entrance to the Legacy retirement community on U.S. 27. Rodiez did not live at Legacy, but at another retirement community, according to Leesburg Police Capt. Joe Iozzi.

The crash snarled traffic for a time. All northbound traffic was blocked while Rodiez was taken by helicopter to the hospital, with cars rerouted through Rodello’s parking lot.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It was not a hit and run.

Florida is the leading state for bicycle crashes and fatalities, according to People Powered Movement, an advocacy group for bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The state has the highest rate per 100,000 residents in 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported in 2021, a 10.5 percent increase year over year.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles statistics, there were 8,339 bicycle crashes in 2023, of which 216 were fatal. In Lake County, there were 103 bike crashes with five listed as fatal.

Bicycle fatal and nonfatal crashes cost $23 billion per year in medical, lawsuit and lost productivity costs, PPW reports.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Jan. 23 crash results in death of Leesburg bicyclist