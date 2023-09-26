Bicyclist hit by car, then run over by another, both leaving him to die, Texas cops say

A 44-year-old man is dead after police in Texas say he was hit by a car while riding a bike, then was run over by another vehicle, with both drivers leaving him to die.

The man was riding his bike in Horizon City just before 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle took off, police said in a Facebook post.

Then, another vehicle ran the man over and also did not stop, according to police.

“Neither vehicle stopped to render aid to the victim or report it to authorities,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for two vehicles of interest — a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2007-2012 Toyota Yaris — both with front end damage, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horizon City Police Department at 915-852-1047.

Horizon City is located just outside of El Paso.

‘Good Samaritan’ killed after stopping on highway to help at crash, Arizona cops say

Trooper hangs from window as driver speeds away from traffic stop at 100 mph, cops say

Car hits 15-year-old trying to avoid sprinkler on her way to school, Michigan cops say