Bicyclist hit, Durham County deputy injured in hit-and-run chase, Sheriff’s Office says

Charges are pending against an alleged hit-and-run driver authorities say struck a bicyclist and rammed a Durham County sheriff’s patrol car before crashing and flipping his car onto it roof in someone’s front yard.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy on patrol on the 5300 block of N.C. 98 (Wake Forest Highway) saw a black Dodge Challenger strike a bicyclist, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 33-year-old Blake Nichols Grady of Wake Forest., kept going, heading east on NC 98, the release stated.

The deputy turned on his lights and siren and pursued the driver, who then rammed into a second, responding deputy’s vehicle.

The driver still kept going until he lost control of his car, and the Challenger flipped onto its roof, in the yard of a home on South Mineral Springs Road. He then got out of the car and ran from the overturned car and ran until he was caught.

.The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash involving the injured bicyclist, whose name and condition were not released.

The cyclist, the suspect, and a deputy injured during the pursuit were all taken to a hospital for treatment. The deputy and suspect suffered minor injuries, the release stated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.