Bicyclist hit, killed in early-morning Indiana County crash

A bicyclist died in an early-morning crash in Indiana County Wednesday.

According to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Route 199 Highway North in White Township.

Overman says Noah Matthew Chappel, of Indiana, was on a bike in the southbound lane when he was hit by a truck also traveling south.

Chappel’s death was ruled accidental.

Overman says the Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana Borough Police all responded to the crash.

