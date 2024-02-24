Bicyclist hit, killed by truck on US-301

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was killed Friday night after being hit by a truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at 7:58 p.m., a 46-year-old Tampa man was driving his Ford F150 north on US-301 at the same time as a bicyclist heading the same way.

Troopers said the truck struck the bicyclist near Ayersworth Glen Boulevard.

According to a release, the bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died,

The bicyclist’s identity is not yet known.

