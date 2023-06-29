A bicyclist was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision on Solano Drive and Lohman Avenue.

In a news release, police described the bicyclist as a 50-year-old person and said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police did not identify the bicyclist but said they were flown to an El Paso hospital for treatment.

The incident began as the bicyclist traveled west on the Lohman sidewalk approaching the Solano intersection. As the bicyclist attempted to cross Solano, police believe they struck a white SUV's bumper. Witnesses told police the SUV had a green light and was not speeding.

"Witnesses also indicate the bicyclist failed to stop at Solano and continued through the intersection without dismounting the bike," the release said.

Police said the SUV's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

"City ordinance allows bicycles to travel on sidewalks, but bicyclists must dismount and walk the bicycle across sidewalks. Bicyclists can also travel in designated bike lanes where they exist," the release said, adding that police closed a portion of the Solano Drive and Lohman Avenue intersection during the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Bicyclist hits SUV, hospitalized after police crash on Solano