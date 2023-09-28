Bicyclist hospitalized in Riverside County hit-and-run; suspect at large

Covered in bruises and scrapes, a bicyclist considers himself incredibly lucky to have survived being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Riverside County. “Nobody stopped,” recalled Alvaro Cortez, the 53-year-old victim. “They just did the damage and kept on going.” At around 6 a.m., Alvaro was riding his bike to the Corona train station on his way to work. As he arrived near River Road, just before Bluff Street in Norco, suddenly a driver crashed into him from behind. They never pulled over and kept on driving away. Alvaro was knocked unconscious and left on the side of the road. His bike was shattered into pieces. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on September 27, 2023.

