Bicyclist injured in crash with postal vehicle

Apr. 9—NEOSHO, Mo. — A bicyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a collision with a mail vehicle, according to the Neosho Police Department.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West McCord Street and North High Street. Witnesses there reported a northbound bicycle collided with an eastbound U.S. Postal Service vehicle, according to a news release from police.

The bicyclist, a 47-year-old Neosho man whose name was not immediately released, was "severely injured" and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said. The driver of the mail vehicle also was not identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they were asking that anyone with information to them at 417-451-8333.