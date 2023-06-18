Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Santa Fe's south side

Jun. 18—Santa Fe police are investigating a hit-and-run Saturday evening that injured a 38-year-old man riding a bicycle.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an interview Sunday the driver of the pickup that had struck the bicyclist, a woman who contacted police after the incident, has not yet been charged. After investigators determine whether she should face charges they will release her name, he added.

Officers responded to a report of the crash near Airport Road and Paseo del Sol around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

The officers found the bicyclist unconscious and unresponsive, though he did regain consciousness briefly, the news release states. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he remained in stable condition Sunday, Valdez said.

Witnesses said the cyclist was crossing Airport Road when he was hit in the westbound lane by a truck. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene in the truck, but at least one witness took photos of the truck and gave them to police. The truck was described as a 2013 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The news release said the driver called the investigating officer overnight.

Traffic was closed for several hours between South Meadows Road and Paseo del Sol as police investigated the crash.