Bicyclist injured and hospitalized after assault near Rancho Cordova park

A bicyclist remained hospitalized Tuesday morning after the victim was assaulted Monday evening in Rancho Cordova.

The assault was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Zinfandel Drive, near Ahlstrom Park, said Lt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the city of Rancho Cordova.

The victim was injured in the assault and was taken to a hospital. Grassmann said on Tuesday morning that the victim was still being treated at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details about the assault or any suspect description. Grassmann said investigators did not have a suspect in custody.