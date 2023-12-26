Bicyclist killed in Christmas crash in Natomas. Sacramento police believe alcohol was a factor

A bicyclist was killed Christmas morning in what police believe to be a DUI crash, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle collision at a scene near East Commerce Way and North Park Drive in the Creekside section of North Natomas. When they arrived, they found a bicyclist who had been hit.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“DUI is believed to be a factor and the driver has been arrested,” police said in a news release. “The driver will be booked once medically cleared from the hospital.”

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation unit responded to the scene, collected evidence and contacted witnesses.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the identity of the victim after family is notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department by calling the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Anonymous tips may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.