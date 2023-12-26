Bicyclist killed Christmas morning by alleged drunk driver in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a person who was allegedly driving under the influence on Christmas morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a solo vehicle collision near E. Commerce Way and N. Park Drive. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Person and child in critical condition after fire in Sacramento on Christmas

Law enforcement suspected the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence (DUI). The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries and arrested. Sacramento police said the driver will be booked once medically cleared from the hospital.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Officer will reportedly release the identity of the victim after the next of kin has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation. Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.