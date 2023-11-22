Bicyclist killed in Collier Boulevard car crash

A bicyclist died in a Naples car crash Wednesday morning.

The bicyclist crossed the southbound lanes of Collier Boulevard and Trail Ridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A white Nissan was traveling southbound on Collier Boulevard, facing a red light, the Florida Highway Patrol report.

The Nissan then struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

At least 36 people have died on Collier County roads in 2023.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You may reach her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bicyclist killed in Naples car crash