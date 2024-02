A man riding a bicycle on U.S. 301 in Land O’ Lakes died after a truck crashed into him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old Tampa man was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on U.S. 301 south of Ayersworth Glen Boulevard. The truck collided with a bicyclist heading northbound, near the median.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.