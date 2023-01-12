Bicyclist killed in crash with car on dark Fresno road, police say. Driver called 911

A man on a bike was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a car on a dark Fresno road, police said.

Multiple callers to 911 reported a man on a bike was hit by a car headed north on Golden State Boulevard near Swift Avenue about 11:10 p.m., Lt. Israel Reyes said.

The driver did not immediately stop but when he got home he saw significant damage to his car and returned to the scene, Reyes said.

The driver also called police and said he may have struck a person, Reyes said.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures but the cyclist died at the scene, police said. The man’s identity was not know to police, he said, but he was likely in his 30s or 40s.

The driver was cooperating with police and officers did not suspect that he was impaired while driving, Reyes said.