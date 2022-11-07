Bicyclist killed, driver charged in hit-and-run crash on Hilton Head, police say

A man faces felony charges after a hit-and-run crash resulted in the death of a Hilton Head bicyclist Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Alvin Singleton, 67, of Hilton Head, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278, according to Mitchell Ridgeway, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Singleton was heading north on Palmetto Parkway at around 11:45 p.m. and was hit from behind by a 1995 Geo Sedan also heading north, driven by Errol Buchanan, 60, of Hilton Head. Skid marks on the road showed that the car hit Singleton, spun 180 degrees and hit the curb with its tires, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Buchanan was charged Monday with hit-and-run in an accident with a death, jail records show.

Information on how police were able to identify Buchanan or his arrest were not immediately available. As of Monday afternoon, Buchanan is still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Singleton for Tuesday at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, according to Coroner David Ott.

The accident is still under investigation by the highway patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

A map shows the approximate location of the fatal Sunday night collision on northern Hilton Head Island.

