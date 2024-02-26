Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, around 2:30 a.m., troopers were responding to a crash on Highway 1026 at Gene Buckel Avenue. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the bicyclist, 46-year-old Earl Jones, was headed west on Highway 1026 before being struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling west. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Troopers were able to get video surveillance and identify the vehicle as a light-colored pick-up truck and a vehicle of interest. The vehicle should have damage to the front and passenger side, according to LSP.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

