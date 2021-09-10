Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp. ID'd

Sep. 10—A Dayton man who dead after being struck by an SUV while riding a bike early this morning in Harrison Township has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as 21-year-old Nathaniel Stewart.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

Around 2:40 a.m., deputies were called to the 4300 block of North Main Street on a report of a pedestrian riding a bicycle being hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office press release.

On arrival, deputies said they found an unresponsive man in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigation, police found the man had been hit by a 1999-2006 dark-colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, which fled.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.