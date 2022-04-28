Bicyclist killed in Koreatown hit-and-run, police say

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into two bicyclists, killing one, in Koreatown on Tuesday morning. (OnScene.TV)

A 39-year-old bicyclist riding to work early Tuesday morning in Koreatown was struck and killed by a driver in a Jeep Cherokee, authorities said.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., a person whose car had been stolen jumped onto the hood of the Jeep as it traveled on Olympic Boulevard because the person believed the driver had something to do with their stolen vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver in the Jeep, which police said was not stolen, continued west on Olympic Boulevard with the person on the hood of the car until that person fell onto the street.

The driver continued on Olympic Boulevard east of Mariposa Avenue and crashed into two bicyclists traveling in the same direction but did not stop, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department provided medical attention to the two men; one suffered minor injuries, and the other died at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the slain bicyclist as Leonidas Accip Serech. KNBC-TV Channel 4 reported he was riding with his brother to his job in Koreatown, where he worked as a pastry chef.

"My brother is dead," Wilmer Accip told news reporters during an afternoon vigil Tuesday. "I was living with my brother. He gave me everything. He was like a father to me."

The brothers came to the United States from Guatemala.

The LAPD is searching for the driver of the Jeep. Anyone with information can call West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234, police said. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

