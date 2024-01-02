Bicyclist killed in Monday afternoon hit-and-run wreck, WA state patrol says

A 55-year-old Aberdeen man died Monday after he was hit by a driver near Ocean Shores, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 1:40 p.m., the man was riding a bicycle north on state Route 115 when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

After impact, the man wound up in some blackberry bushes off the northbound shoulder and died at the scene, according to State Patrol.

Troopers have not identified the driver or vehicle.