Bicyclist killed in Ruskin hit-and-run, driver sought, Hillsborough officials say

Detectives are looking for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Ruskin, then left the scene late Wednesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of the bicyclist was discovered by a Hillsborough County school bus driver around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver stopped the school bus at the railroad tracks located at the intersection of East Shell Point Road and Interchange Street, saw the body and reported it through their dispatcher, authorities said.

Someone in a vehicle that stopped behind the bus also noticed the body and called 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives say the male bicyclist was riding eastbound on East Shell Point Road when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle. It is believed that the crash happened between 10-11 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle sustained damage to its front passenger side from the impact, including damage to its headlight, investigators said.

“They need your help,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “If you saw anything that could help them identify a suspect or a suspect car, please call us with that information.”

Anyone who has information related to the crash or the driver is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

