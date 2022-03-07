Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run crash, deputies say

A man is dead after a motorist struck him and fled Monday morning in Tamarac, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

About 10:30 a.m., a caller told dispatchers there was a person dead near the 4400 block of Rock Island Road. A driver hit the adult man while he was riding a bicycle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s name was not released.

Detectives had no information about the car Monday afternoon.

Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.