Bicyclist killed while walking bike across road in Seminole

A 44-year-old man died Saturday night after being hit by a driver in Seminole.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Nole Karcher was walking his bicycle across Seminole Boulevard at a non-designated crosswalk Saturday night when 46-year-old Brian Thomas’s vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5300 block of Seminole Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. and said speed appeared to be a factor. They also said Thomas showed signs of impairment. Thomas was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Investigators said they found one pill on him. Thomas said he had a prescription for the pill but could not provide it.

Thomas was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.