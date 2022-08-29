Bicyclist left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in Glendale

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

A Glendale man was critically injured early Monday morning when a truck hit him while he was biking near North 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The police department said the man was cycling southbound through a crosswalk on North 67th Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a truck, traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road.

The driver remained on the scene of the crash and is under investigation for possible impairment. Neither man has been identified by police.

The intersection was shut down after the incident, but reopened at about 9:30 a.m., according to a tweet by the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale bicyclist critically injured after a truck collision