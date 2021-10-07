Bicyclist at Maine Med with life-threatening injuries after being hit by boat trailer

Oct. 7—A 63-year-old bicyclist was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was hit on Forest Avenue by a boat trailer being towed by an SUV, Portland police said.

Police have not identified the driver or the bicyclist, but said the vehicle's operator, a 22-year-old Portland resident, has not been charged.

The bicyclist, who lives in Portland, was riding in the vicinity of 335 Forest Ave. around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit. Portland police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the department at 874-8532 or 874-8575.