Bicyclist, pedestrian injured in Albany hit-and-run

Nov. 28—ALBANY — A bicyclist who suffered serious injuries and a pedestrian who received only minor injuries were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard Saturday around 10:48 p.m.

An Albany Police Department news release said the victims were crossing west on South Slappey when they were struck by a dark gray Honda Pilot heading south. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived. Police said the framing piece of a chrome grill and side mirror were left on the scene.

Both victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and have since been listed in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the driver of the Honda Pilot is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.