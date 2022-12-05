A bicyclist was pulled over in Florida. Police video shows how he ended up in a tree

A wild scene played out on land — and the air — Thursday night in Brooksville, Florida, about 45 miles north of Tampa.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the action began when a deputy stopped a bicyclist around 10:45 p.m. Why the suspect was being pulled over isn’t immediately clear.

The man, later identified as Michael BoDor, 33, gave a false name to the deputy before reportedly pedaling away, according to a news release.

The agency’s aviation and K-9 unit were called in to track down the suspect. Cops in the sky soon located him “hiding high up in a tree.”

Aerial footage shows the moment the chopper’s thermal-imaging cameras detected a “hot spot,” amid the branches.

“I can’t make it out, but there’s something large in there,” says an aviation deputy, who asks if it may be an “electrical box.”

An infrared image shows the image was indeed BoDor, who climbed to the ground as ordered, and is immediately surrounded by law enforcement.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

BoDor was arrested and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

He’s being held at the detention center on a “no bond status” due to a previous failure to appear charge.

