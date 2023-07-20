Bicyclist stabbed in the neck and pepper sprayed by random attacker, Indiana cops say

A man accused of stabbing a bicyclist in the neck with a box knife told authorities he wanted to kill him because he was “just done with people,” Indiana cops say.

Deputies in Howard County say the 48-year-old victim was pepper sprayed and stabbed in a random attack Tuesday, July 18, in Greentown. He was riding his bicycle when deputies said he was approached by the unknown man, later identified as 20-year-old Justin Crow.

Crow pepper sprayed the bicyclist, who fell to the ground after being stabbed, the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday, July 19, news release.

“(The victim) stated as he was being stabbed, the suspect stated that he was going to kill him,” according to the sheriff.

Crow asked the victim his name, and the bicyclist replied. Crow then said, “wrong guy,” and ran off, authorities said.

Deputies began searching for the suspect, who authorities said showed up at a hospital about an hour after the attack, the news release states. Interviewed by detectives, Crow’s account of the incident changed multiple times, but he told sheriff’s officials the victim had called him a name that “triggered him.”

“Crow then admitted to cutting (the victim) in the neck with a box knife and telling him he was going to kill him because he is ‘just done with people,’” according to he sheriff.

The victim, the sheriff said, was flown to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Authorities did not say Crow’s condition, but a booking photo shows he had a black eye. Crow was charged with attempted murder and was jailed with no bond.

Crow, of Jonesboro, Tennessee, had been staying at his grandparents’ home in Greentown, according to the sheriff.

Greentown is about 65 miles north of Indianapolis.

