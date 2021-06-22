Bicyclist struck bridge, fell over railing into Collin County lake and likely drowned

A bicyclist struck the side of a bridge, fell over a railing and into Lake Lavon near Wylie, where the man likely drowned Monday, authorities said.

Divers found the bicyclist’s body Tuesday morning, about 16 1/2 hours after he fell in the 9300 block of Farm to Market 3286, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The account of the fall came from a witness whom deputies interviewed. The witness reported seeing the fall and said that the man did not surface in the water.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Wylie Fire-Rescue dive teams went to the scene and began a rescue operation. At nightfall, the effort ended because of high winds, lightning and approaching rain, the sheriff’s office said.

Divers resumed the effort on Tuesday morning and reentered the water to continue the search. Divers found the body about 10 a.m. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office was to perform an autopsy and identify the man.