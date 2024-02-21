Bicyclist struck by car in downtown Boise has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ police say

A bicyclist was left in “life-threatening” condition after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise over the weekend, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

At around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, a man was hit at the intersection of South 9th and West River streets, police said. The vehicle was in the turn lane on River Street and heading south onto 9th Street when it struck the cyclist in the crosswalk, according to police.

Two bystanders who work in health care assisted the first police officer on the scene with medical care until paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital, the news release said. Police said the man was suffering from “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The Boise Police Department is investigating the crash and said no criminal charges have been filed.

Last year, at least 277 people were killed in crashes, making 2023 one of the deadliest years for traffic deaths in decades in Idaho. Additionally, bicyclist deaths nearly doubled.