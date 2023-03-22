Bicyclist struck and killed in Aberdeen

Mar. 22—Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a crash Monday night that killed a bicyclist.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a collision between a car and bicyclist on Route 40 eastbound at Short Lane at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a news release.

Officers discovered James K. Blevins, 55, suffering from severe injuries and being treated by medics.

Maryland State Police transported Blevins by medevac to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma Unit for treatment.

Blevins died from his injuries at approximately 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The car was found with visible damage to the hood and windshield, police said. Police have not released the name of the driver.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit was requested to respond to the scene and assist in the investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.