Oct. 26—A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle in Rosemount on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. near County Road 42 and 145th Street West.

The driver of the car was taken into custody for questioning, Rosemount police said.

The victim was not immediately identified, and the incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.